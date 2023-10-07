Sale price for old St. Patrick's School building in Saint John goes up 2,000% in 7 years

After sitting empty for almost a decade, a century-old school building on Saint John's west side was just sold to a developer for 19 times what it fetched seven years ago, the first time it was sold.

St. Patrick's School on City Line sold for $745,000 on Oct. 5, New Brunswick tax records show.

The real estate agent who handled the sale, Liane Daigle of Exit Realty, would not disclose the buyer but said that they "intend to proceed with quality residential apartments."

St. Patrick's opened in 1924 as a two-storey, red brick Catholic school. Additions came later to the school, which is still fondly remembered by former students. The school went up to Grade 5 when the Anglophone South School District closed it in 2014 because of structural problems.

WATCH \ Someone paid more than $700,000 for this shuttered school: This century-old school was assessed at $37,600 and just sold for 19 times that Duration 0:54 Featured Video The old St. Patrick's School building on the west side of Saint John closed in 2014 because of structural problems. It just sold for 2,000 per cent more than it did in 2016.

The Assumption Parish, which still owned the building, sold it two years later to a local couple, who did some interior work but never fully redeveloped the property.

They paid $35,000 for the building, a far cry from the price they sold it for, which is 2,028 per cent higher

Daigle said the value of the building comes from its rezoning to "integrated development," which allows for a mix of residential and commercial uses.

An aerial view showing St. Pat's in the west side neighbourhood of Saint John. (Roger Cosman/CBC News)

"Its hard for most people to understand the value of that," she said.

Government records show the building's owner to be a company called City Line Holdings.

Its president, Erik de Jong, lists experience working with various development companies in New Brunswick over the past decade on his LinkedIn page. De Jong did not respond to a request for comment when reached via social media.

In a slide show made to help sell the building, Daigle described the potential for 30-plus residential apartments as well as at least eight townhouses on the side of the property that borders Lancaster Avenue.

A screenshot from realtor Liane Daigle's slideshow about the property shows photos of the interior of the school. (Liane Daigle/submitted)

Photos of the interior of the 40,000-square-foot building were included in the presentation, which also mentioned "significant" flood damage that occurred when it was used as a school, as well as leaks in the gymnasium roof.

The presentation also noted that the property does not have a heritage designation — "thus limitless design options."

The structural issue with a staircase that closed the school in the first place "has not been addressed as it presented no danger to proceed with the future use by the current owner," Daigle said.

The married developer couple, Andreas and Nicole Holmes, who bought and sold the building, had experience house flipping and in commercial leasing.

Developers Andreas and Nicole Holmes, announced the sale of the school they purchased in 2016 but didn't develop into anything. (CBC)

In early October, Nicole Homes took to social media to announce the sale to "another local developer," and claimed they had been able to "save the building from demolition."

Homes declined to be interviewed but said in a text message that she hopes for a "vibrant future" for the community with the new owner's vision for the property.

Councillor raises concerns with low tax assessment

Coun. David Hickey's district includes the school, but he said he was unaware of the sale.

"Are you serious?" he said when informed of the sale price of $745,000.

"I'd be very keen to find out what the vision is for the site, because at a price tag like that obviously there is one," Hickey said.

Hickey said he's excited for the building to be developed, but he added that this was a perfect example of the province assigning too low an assessment to a property.

David Hickey, a Saint John city councillor whose ward includes St. Patrick's, says he is excited about the development opportunities for the property but concerned about the low tax assessment the building had for the past seven years. (Graham Thompson, CBC)

The property's 2023 assessed value was $37,600.

"It continues to be too cheap to own vacant property in this community," Hickey said.

He said this is a major issue for Saint John, and it's holding the community back from growth.

"At a sale price of $35,000, someone sat on that property for seven years and made three-quarters of a million dollars," Hickey said.

Incentives are needed for property owners to either develop or sell vacant properties, he said, pointing out that the owners of the school were only paying an annual tax bill of $1,005.39.

"If it just sold for $745,000, I want an explanation as to why for the last seven years we've been collecting property tax for a building that's only assessed at $35,000," Hickey said. "That doesn't make any sense to me.

"So much is left on the table here."

Memories of St. Pat's

While a developer plans for the school's future, many still remember its past.

Ashley Tucker graduated in 1996, when St. Pat's was still a Catholic school.

He said it's sad to see the school in its current state, "and I'm hoping this developer does the right thing … and could turn it into something remarkable for the community in that area," Tucker said from his home in Fredericton.

Ashley Tucker, who grew up in Saint John and attended St. Patrick's School, says the community there had a big influence on the person he became. (Sam Farley/CBC News)

He wants to see the community consulted about what they'd like for the site.

"Whether it's office space for businesses that are starting up, or homes for low-income, something to help people in that area," Tucker said.

With the school empty, he's been left to reminisce by looking through old class photos on Facebook community groups and connecting with classmates.

"It's the teachers, and the principal, and everybody there that made it worth going to school," Tucker said.

His former teachers are "still a big part of who I am now today and what I've become as a person. They shaped it, and that school shaped it."