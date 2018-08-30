St. Pat's Family Centre could reopen as early as October

A committee is being set up to get the financially stricken St. Patrick's Family Centre in Moncton back on its feet.

Mike McKee, a former provincial court judge and chair of the new committee, said the work is in its early stages but he's confident the centre will reopen in October.

The centre closed in July after the board said revenue and costs weren't adding up.

The revenue from membership, swimming lessons and daycare were not enough to cover the centre's debt, bills and building upkeep.

The closure dismayed many people in the community, and some were determined to resuscitate the centre, which has a pool, gym and daycare.

McKee said the new group will take a three-pronged approach as it works to get St. Pat's going again.

The committee has to look at the structural needs of the building, the finances of the centre, and how it will be administered, he said.

A possible buyer

Heritage Developments Ltd., a residential and commercial real estate company in Moncton, has already expressed interest in buying St. Patrick's.

Before that, however, the committee will need to look everything over and have the building appraised, McKee said.

He believes people at the company want to give back to St. Patrick's for the services it provided when they were kids.

Mike McKee is a retired provincial court judge, and former priest and politician. He's chairing an interim working group trying to reopen the St. Pat's Family Centre as early as October 1st. 10:08

"It means a lot to them," he said. "They're respected in the community and they're community-oriented people."

McKee, whose committee is separate from the Friends of St. Pat's group set up after the closure, said he's confident the centre can be up and running soon.

"I'm very optimistic in October that those doors will open."