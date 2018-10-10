St. Pat's members approve sale of property to development company

Former members of a shuttered community centre in Moncton voted Tuesday evening to sell the property to a development company for almost $2 million.

More than 85 people attended the meeting at the Lions Community Centre to consider three offers to sell the Providence Street building, home to St. Pat's Family Centre since 1964.

St. Pat's, which included a daycare, indoor pool and gym, closed in July due to mounting financial and governance issues.

Heritage Resources Inc.'s offer would see the building renovated and leased back to a new not-for-profit St. Pat's organization for 20 years at an annual cost of $1.

"I was involved there, my family was, for years," Richard Carpenter, an owner of the Heritage group of companies, told reporters after the meeting about why he made the offer.

"We wanted to support it. It shouldn't close. It should still operate. We wanted to do whatever we can do to help."

Heritage Resources Inc., renovated a number of older buildings in the city, including the Atlantic Lotto Corp. office and Capitol Theatre. Its work also includes the former Moncton High School and old CBC building, adjacent to St. Pat's, which are ongoing.

Richard Carpenter with Heritage Resources Inc., speaks about his offer to buy St. Pat's property during the meeting Tuesday. (Shane Magee/CBC News)

The property was appraised at $1,970,000. Money from the sale will be used for repairs to the roof, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and the electrical system.

The meeting was called by two remaining St. Pat's board members in September to consider Heritage's offer. Both board members declined an interview Tuesday.

Two more offers were made on the property after the meeting was organized.

Two other offers

Patenaire Dumont, described at the meeting as a group related to the nearby Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre, offered $2.4 million plus HST and an eight year lease of the building back to St. Pat's.

Bernard Cyr, CEO of Dooly's, offered $2.4 million, a three year lease plus what was described as a $100,000 "gift."

St. Pat's Family Centre on Providence Street originally started in 1964. (Shane Magee/CBC News)

Mélanie Côté with the Friends of St. Pat's group, said she was surprised to learn of two more offers for the property at the meeting.

"The offers were good," Côté said. "I'm glad Mr. Carpenter was here to explain the details. I felt better after he spoke about the details."

Debt repayments, repairs required

The meeting included an overview of St. Pat's history by Gary Mills, a member who also chaired the meeting.

"Today we're faced with a financial dilemma," Mills said, telling the audience that the centre ran deficits around in the range of $125,000 each year. It required about $1 million in building repairs.

"That's more than pocket change, so we have to make a decision tonight. But that's in your hands," Mills said.

Robert Basque, a lawyer representing the remaining St. Pat's board, presented the three offers at the meeting. (Shane Magee/CBC News)

Robert Basque, a lawyer representing the board, said the centre had run deficits since at least 2006, had not held a membership meeting since 2010 and failed to file required HST reports to the federal government for the past six years.

In 2016, the executive director resigned and, to save money, wasn't replaced.

St. Pat's owed about $100,000 in HST to the federal government. Basque said the Canada Revenue Agency froze a bank account and St. Pat's lost its charitable status.

Three offers were made to purchase St. Pat's Family Centre in Moncton. (Shane Magee/CBC News)

In addition, St. Pat's carried about $118,000 in debt and had lost insurance coverage.

St. Pat's started in connection with the Catholic church but had become an independent not-for-profit run by a board.

Its revenue came from the daycare, swimming lessons and paid memberships.

The entrance to the childcare centre at St. Pat's Family Centre before it closed in July. (Maeve McFadden/CBC News)

The board found records of about 375 members in recent years.

Only members were eligible to vote Tuesday and Basque estimated there were about 50 in the audience.