Members of shuttered Moncton community centre vote to sell property

Two years after the doors closed at St. Pat's Family Centre in downtown Moncton, former members have voted to sell the property for $2.5 million.

Former paying members voted 20-1 Wednesday evening to sell the Providence Street property to Partenaire Dumont Inc., an organization linked to the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre.

The centre with a gym, pool and daycare closed in July 2018 because of financial difficulties.

Members and neighbours had pushed to get the centre to reopen, though a volunteer board appointed last year concluded it was too costly. The board recommended accepting the Partenaire Dumont offer.

"To bring the building up to code would've cost almost as much as we were going to make on the building and there's no guarantee we could make a go of it," Maria Mutch, president of St. Pat's board of directors, said.

Maria Mutch, president of St. Pat’s board of directors, says renovations would have been too costly. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Repairs were estimated to cost more than $1 million around the time the centre closed.

Dave Small and his children learned to swim at St. Pat's where he was a member up until it closed in 2018. He voted in favour of the sale.

"Listening to the options, it seemed obvious to me that it wasn't viable to renovate the building and bring it back as it was," Small said after the vote.

He said the purchase gave the board the most options.

"It really strikes your heart," Small said. "But it's just a building, that's the bottom line. It wasn't practical to keep it going."

Former members of St. Pat's Family Centre in Moncton listen to a presentation about its finances and offers to buy the property Wednesday. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Mario Paris was the only vote against selling, saying the centre's closure and sale is a blow to the community.

"My daughter was here in the daycare, she played in the gym," Paris said. "You had young people, old people. You had life in the community centre … we just lost a place to meet each other."

The centre was built by the Catholic Church in 1964 as an alternative to the YMCA.

The Catholic Church eventually sold the centre to a not-for-profit group until its board announced there wasn't enough money to keep it going and closed its doors days later.

It's not the first time members have voted to sell the property since the doors were shut.

Members voted in October 2018 in favour of an offer from Heritage Resources Inc. for almost $2 million that would see the building renovated and leased back to St. Pat's for 20 years. But that deal fell apart .

Members were told Wednesday that Heritage had made an offer that day to buy the property for $2.5 million.

Board member Paul Sullivan told members Heritage, a Moncton-based development firm, offered to help establish a new St. Pat's in one of the other buildings in the city the company owns, such as the former Moncton high school.

Former paying members of St. Pat's voted 20-1 in favour of selling the property. (Shane Magee/CBC)

But ultimately, members voted to accept the Partenaire Dumont offer, which included forgiving a $100,000 loan made to keep the heat on and pay for insurance.

The money from the sale will be used to pay off debt and other expenses. Some employees still have not been paid for work before the centre closed.

Mutch said the board will look at how to use the rest of the money to meet the needs of the community. She said that could be something that helps seniors or youth.

Members were told they would have a chance to hear what the board comes up with for approval.

The drained pool at St. Pat's Family Centre, where life jackets and swimming goggles still dot the pool deck. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Once the sale is complete, it's not clear how long the building may remain standing.

Mutch said it's up to Partenaire Dumont to decide what to do with the property at that point.

"We no longer have a say in that, it's gone, it's no longer ours to comment on, it's not ours to participate in the decision making," Mutch said.

On Wednesday, portions of the building appeared as if they had last been used only days before.

Swimming goggles were still poolside, as were life jackets hanging on hooks. Children's art with names like Zac and Maxime still decorate a hallway.

The gymnasium at the centre with worn floors, chipping paint and mould growth along a wall. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Elsewhere, chipping paint and cracks in the walls are visible. Mould is growing along a portion of the gymnasium near a kitchen.

Mutch said Partenaire Dumont is separate from the hospital, but works with it and does fundraising as well as owning property.

Vitalité Health Network's board was shown plans last year for an expansion of the Dumont hospital that include a new oncology building roughly where St. Pat's is located.

A Vitalité staff member told Radio-Canada there could be opportunities for land purchases in the area in the future that could allow for the oncology building planned sometime in 2029 to 2038.