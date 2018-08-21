Moncton gives St. Pat's $10K loan, will lead effort to save centre

Moncton city council approved a $10,090 unsecured loan to St. Pat's Family Centre to cover unpaid staff and repay those who registered for fall swimming lessons.

Council approved the motion in a 10-1 vote that also calls for the city to take "an active leadership role" in developing a plan to save the downtown community centre.

The loan is repayable if the group sells its Providence Street property and liquidates its other assets. It will also be deducted from any future grants the city may provide to St. Pat's.

Mélanie Côté is a member of the group called Friends of St. Pat's.

She was a member of the community centre, which included a pool, gym and daycare, for about 10 years.

Before Monday's vote, she called on the city to take a leadership role in trying to save St. Pat's.

After the vote, she told reporters she was pleased with the decision.

"But what will happen next, that's the big question," she said.

"I'm pretty happy but we need to see the results, obviously, to be fully satisfied."

Surprising move

St. Pat’s Family Centre in Moncton closed in mid-July, affecting about 25 staff and 30 children who attended daycare at the centre. (Shane Magee/CBC)

In early July, the two remaining board members of St. Pat's decided to close the facility.

The closure affected about 25 staff and 30 children at the daycare and surprised paying members of the facility.

A movement to try and save the facility quickly began.

Last month, Mayor Dawn Arnold said the city was approached by the remaining members of the St. Pat's board seeking financial assistance.

The mayor said the city would carry out its due diligence before making a decision.

The motion came to council initially only called for the city to work with the remaining St. Pat's board and members of a separate group seeking to save the facility.

Coun. Paul Pellerin moved an amendment to have the city take an active leadership role.

St. Pat’s, which was built by the Catholic Church as an alternative to the YMCA, included a pool, gym and daycare (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Coun. Pierre Boudreau said before the vote he thought the city would need approval from the remaining St. Pat's board members prior to taking a leadership role.

"We're not even sure what the status of the building is," Boudreau said before the vote.

"I'm at a loss to figure how or on what basis we could take an active role."

Coun. Blair Lawrence cast the lone vote against the overall motion to provide the loan and take a leadership role.