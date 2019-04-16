Fate of St. Pat's Family Centre to be decided by newly elected board of directors

A newly elected board of directors will decide the fate of St. Pat's Family Centre in Moncton after a members meeting was held Monday.

Four new board members were elected by the 27 people with paid memberships. The board of directors is now tasked with deciding what to do with the building on Providence Street, home to St. Pat's Family Centre since 1964.

St. Pat's, which included a daycare, indoor pool and gym, closed in July 2018 because of mounting financial and governance issues.

New board members are Mike Cahill, Louis Bourque, Maria Mutch, and Leslie Tse.

St. Pat's was a community centre with a gym, swimming pool and daycare. The doors were shuttered last year, but it was heated throughout the winter to ensure the building wouldn't continue to degrade. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Tse said she put herself forward because she wants to see the centre reopen to continue to serve families in the community.

"My kids [took] swimming lessons here, they used the facilities, the gym for karate and different activities and we live within walking distance and we like coming here because of that reason."

"In this part of Moncton, there really isn't anything of that nature."

Leading up to the vote, members expressed frustration with how things have gone since the centre closed.

According to Robert Basque, the lawyer representing St. Pat's board, the centre had run deficits since at least 2006.

They had not held a membership meeting since 2010. They also failed to file required HST reports to the federal government for the past six years and owed about $100,000 in HST to the federal government.

Basque said the Canada Revenue Agency froze a bank account and St. Pat's lost its charitable status.

In October of 2018, members of the community centre voted to accept an offer from Heritage Resources Inc., for almost $2 million.

The offer would see the building renovated and leased back to a new not-for-profit St. Pat's organization for 20 years at an annual cost of $1.

But concerned members of St. Pat's expressed frustration that six months later, the deal is no further ahead.

Micheal McKee, a retired court judge, said he'd like to see St. Pat's move forward.

"I hope the next step isn't going to take as long as the last step because this just leads to suspicions."

Basque said movement on any sale was slow going because a functioning board of directors needed to be in place before any decisions could be made. To have a board, the centre needed board of director's insurance, which required money — something the centre did not have.

Robert Basque is a lawyer hired by St. Pat's to help work through the legal issues surrounding the centre. It closed in July of 2018 because of mounting financial and governance issues. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"So I've got all these things I have to resolve and it all turns around the almighty dollar."

At the same time, money needed to buy insurance for the board, the building and turn the heat back on, came from Partenaire Dumont Inc., a group related to the nearby Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre.

The group loaned the centre $100,000. It has also entered an offered of $2.4 million plus HST and an eight-year lease of the building back to St. Pat's.

McKee wondered why Basque didn't take a loan from Heritage Developments Inc., instead.

Basque said the money was offered as a "no strings attached loan," and was accepted because it was needed.

"We gave them a number, they said 'not a problem'."

He said getting a hold of money to heat the building was essential in November to stop any further damage from early cold snaps.

"We had to get this done."

Basque said the board is now free to choose any offer that is on the table. The four board members met briefly after the general meeting and plan to do so again later in the week.