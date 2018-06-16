St. Mary's First Nation powwow brings Indigenous dancers from across North America
'You can feel lots of good energy here, it's a good vibe'
Indigenous dancers from as far away as Nunavut and Arizona joined their cohorts from across New Brunswick to celebrate the return of spring at the 19th annual St. Mary's First Nation Powwow.
The purpose of this weekend's powwow,held in Fredericton, is to bring people together to rejoice in the return of warm weather, said Allan (Chicky) Polchies Jr, the newly elected chief of St. Mary's First Nation and one of the event's organizers.
"After a long winter, we've been hibernating in our homes and in our workplaces and of course, late spring is all about rebirth. It's all about rejuvenating ourselves," he said.
"So we put on the powwow to bring everyone together, see some old friends, new friends, from all over different communities to celebrate and know that we're going to be in a time of celebrating culture, preserving the culture."
This was the first powwow for Polchies as chief though he has helped organize them for years.
"It's really, really special. You can feel lots of good energy here, it's a good vibe. Mother Nature's on our side, it's a gorgeous, gorgeous day," he said.
He said he is savouring the day "hour by hour."
Participants came all the way from Arizona, Maine, Ontario, Quebec and even Nunavut, Polchies said.
"So when you build it, they will come," he said.
"We've really built a name for ourselves."