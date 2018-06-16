St. Mary's First Nation powwow brings Indigenous dancers from across North America

Indigenous dancers from as far away as Nunavut and Arizona joined their cohorts from across New Brunswick to celebrate the return of spring at the 19th annual St. Mary's First Nation Powwow. 1:05

Indigenous dancers from as far away as Nunavut and Arizona joined their cohorts from across New Brunswick to celebrate the return of spring at the 19th annual St. Mary's First Nation Powwow.

The purpose of this weekend's powwow,held in Fredericton, is to bring people together to rejoice in the return of warm weather, said Allan (Chicky) Polchies Jr, the newly elected chief of St. Mary's First Nation and one of the event's organizers.

St. Mary's First Nation held its 19th annual powwow in Fredericton this weekend. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

This year's powwow attracted hundreds of people, some from as far as Nunavut and Arizona. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

"After a long winter, we've been hibernating in our homes and in our workplaces and of course, late spring is all about rebirth. It's all about rejuvenating ourselves," he said.

"So we put on the powwow to bring everyone together, see some old friends, new friends, from all over different communities to celebrate and know that we're going to be in a time of celebrating culture, preserving the culture."

Allan (Chicky) Polchies Jr was recently elected the new chief of St. Mary's First Nation and is a long-time organizer of this powwow. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

This was the first powwow for Polchies as chief though he has helped organize them for years.

"It's really, really special. You can feel lots of good energy here, it's a good vibe. Mother Nature's on our side, it's a gorgeous, gorgeous day," he said.

The annual powwow is the biggest cultural event the First Nation puts on each year. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

He said he is savouring the day "hour by hour."

A man adjusts his friend's outfit during the start of the grand entry of the powwow. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Participants came all the way from Arizona, Maine, Ontario, Quebec and even Nunavut, Polchies said.

Dancers perform during the intertribal dance. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

"So when you build it, they will come," he said.

"We've really built a name for ourselves."