St. Mary's First Nation marks National Indigenous Veterans Day

The sun shone bright as wreaths were placed at the Maqiyahtimok Centre at St. Mary's First Nation in Fredericton.

Community members, police, active military and government representatives came together Monday to remember the sacrifices made by Indigenous veterans during wars.

Chief Allan Polchies spoke in an interview about the Second World War.

"The important thing to understand about the Indigenous veterans' participation in the Canadian war is that almost 4,000 of them came forward … one of the first people to come forward to serve in this country and to protect the country and to bring it to its freedom today."

Veterans, active military members and community members gathered at the Maqiyahtimok Centre for the remembrance ceremony. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

Veterans Affairs Canada estimates near the end of 1945, more than 3,000 First Nations members, as well as an unknown number of Métis, Inuit and other Indigenous recruits, had served in uniform.

National Indigenous Veterans Day has been commemorated annually on Nov. 8. since its inception in 1994 and honours contributions to military service, particularly in the First and Second World Wars and the Korean War.

Polchies spoke about the struggle that most Indigenous service people may have faced while fighting in the wars.

"A number of the Indigenous men and women that came forward, they were speaking their Indigenous mother's tongue and their culture … so they were going to a foreign place, where they couldn't understand … the language or … having a culture shock by leaving their communities." said Polchies.

"And they took those steps forward just to ensure that all Canadians are now living a free life here in Turtle Islands."

Chief Polchies says Indigenous people were among the first to sign up, but as soldiers many would have faced struggles related to their culture and language. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

A variety of songs and drumming accompanied the ceremony in honour of Indigenous veterans. Drum group Muskrat Singers performed at the beginning and end of the event.

The First World War poem In Flanders Fields was recited in the Wolastoqey language by some of the younger members in the First Nation. For Polchies, bringing in different generations to commemorate Indigenous veterans is to share knowledge and educate youth.

"The gift of freedom — it's important that they understand the history, so that when they take their Earth walk each and every day, they are giving honour."