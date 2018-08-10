The chief of St. Mary's First Nation, Chief Allan (Chicky) Polchies is facing one count of sexual assault and one count of assault.

The assaults are alleged to have taken place in Fredericton around March 2, 2019.

The information filed by Const. Andrew Miller of the Fredericton police does not list the age or gender of the alleged victim, or any details about the alleged incident.

Chief Polchies did not respond to a CBC News request for comment.

His lawyer, Jennifer Ingram of the Burke Law Group, would only say that Polchies is "aware of the allegations, he's dealing with them through the proper channels and he has complete faith in the court process."

The allegations surface at a time when the Assembly of First Nations annual general assembly is set to take place in Fredericton, officially beginning Tuesday.

The day begins with an event hosted by St. Mary's First Nation.

Polchies is due back in court on Oct. 15.