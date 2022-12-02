See how a baby is welcomed into a First Nations community

When a baby is on the way in St. Mary's First Nation in New Brunswick, the community gets ready to welcome the child.
But there are some traditions that Elder Imelda Perley wants to bring back.
Giving a child a spirit name is one of them. On a weekend this fall at St. Mary's First Nation, also known as Sitansisk First Nation, the community held a ceremony to revive this aspect of their culture.
The community and family also held a placenta burial ceremony, which is a way to honour the ancestors.
"It's quite moving to know that we're maintaining our cultural rights by doing these ceremonies and not just making it a hospital visit," Perley said.
Ann Paul is a Wolastoqey woman. Her name is Monoqan, meaning rainbow. She is a grandmother, a mother, a daughter, an auntie, a dancer, a singer and a teacher. Using her camera, she brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick.