St. Martins mother of disabled man accused of fraud, theft from province

A St. Martins mother who went public about her struggle to get help caring for her adult, disabled son is facing charges of fraud and theft from the province.

Colette Theriault appeared in a Saint John courtroom on Wednesday to face one charge of fraud and one charge of theft over $5,000.

She is alleged to have defrauded and stolen money from the Department of Social Development from January 2014 to March 2018 while receiving funds to care for her 28-year-old son, Dominic Theriault.

Theriault, who appeared without a lawyer, had asked for the court proceedings to take place in French.

Provincial court Judge Henrik Tonning instructed her to get a lawyer and appear back in court Sept. 5 to answer the charges in front of a judge who can hear the case in French.

In interviews with CBC News outside court and earlier this year, Theriault said she received financial assistance from the province to pay personal care workers to come into her home and care for her son.

But sometimes she had to pay workers more than the mandated $14 an hour, so she fiddled with the paperwork she submitted to the province.

Theriault leaves Saint John provincial court with her son Nicky. She is to return to court Sept. 5. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Theriault's adult son, whom Theriault calls Nicky, cannot speak and functions at the level of a two-year-old. He also has seizures and cannot be left alone.

He accompanied his mother to court in a wheelchair but remained in the lobby with a sheriff while she was called before the judge.

"It's been a nightmare trying to get him to court because yesterday he had seizures," she said. But she had to bring him because "I had no help."

Routine audit

Theriault said earlier that she stopped receiving money from the province in April 2018. She said she was receiving support of $5,156 a month until the Department of Social Development got a tip she was misusing the funds and arrived at her house to investigate.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, the Department of Social Development said it conducts audits at various times of the year for various reasons. If an audit reveals irregularities the case is investigated further and if it reveals inappropriate actions, officials pass the case on to the appropriate policing agency.

He knows so much more. And he can do so much more. Now he's just restrained, he's restricted. He's confined to the house. - Colette Theriault

Since losing the provincial help, Theriault's been supporting her son on her own and says money is scarce. She doesn't have a job and can't afford to buy the night diapers he needs to wear.

"Now my credit cards are full," she said.

She's been told by Social Services that she won't receive any more help with her son until after the court proceedings are finished.

"Nicky is not going to camp," she said. "Nicky is still stuck at home with mommy. He knows so much more. And he can do so much more. Now he's just restrained, he's restricted. He's confined to the house."

The department said it couldn't comment on specific cases that may be before the courts.

Hard to find help

Nicky had been attending special programs in the school system, but after suffering an injury on the school bus, has been home full time since 2012.

Living in St. Martins, where personal support workers are scarce, Theriault said there were times she had to pay people up to $25 an hour to care for Nicky, while she took care of other chores.

Theriault and Nicky at their house in St. Martins. Theriault has been looking after her 28-year-old disabled son alone since the province cut off assistance for personal care workers. (Brian Chisholm, CBC)

But in paperwork for Social Development, she said, she used a lower wage figure, spreading the total amount across more hours than were actually worked.

In the six years she received money from the province she never went over her allotted amount.

Theriault said she had no choice because finding long-term care in St. Martins was difficult.