Man charged as St. Joseph's Hospital continues recovering from break-in

Twelve surgeries had to be redirected and nine surgeries were postponed after vandalism that triggered the sprinkler system and caused significant damage at St. Joseph's Hospital in Saint John.

The hospital is still cleaning up three days after the break-in on Sunday.

The hospital had to close its emergency room and multiple clinics and operating rooms after a man broke through a window. By Wednesday, it had resumed regular operation, but Horizon Health Network spokesperson Emilie Dow said two clinics remain closed until Thursday.

"Repairs and cleanup following significant water damage continues," she said.

Dow said the 12 surgeries were redirected to the Saint John Regional Hospital.

Saint John police said a 44-year-old man was arrested and a five-day in-jail assessment was ordered for him Monday.

The man allegedly shattered a window near the entrance to the centre, entered the building and broke several sprinkler heads. Horizon said no patients or staff were directly involved in the incident.

Police spokesperson Jim Hennessy said the man is facing several charges, including mischief, assaulting a peace officer, obstruction and breach of probation.