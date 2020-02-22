First responders advising public to stay off St. John River

First responders in Fredericton, N.B., are advising people to stay off the ice on the St. John River.

There have been two incidents on the river in the downtown area in the last six days that required the ice rescue team to respond.

"People this time of year need to be really careful because the ice will soften — it'll get thinner," said Mike Mizner, platoon captain with the Fredericton Fire Department.

Crews responded to a call late Friday night of a snowmobile that may have gone through the ice.

Mike Mizner, platoon captain with the Fredericton Fire Department, said people should stay off the ice this time of year. (Gary Moore/CBC)

But when they arrived, it turned out the machine had broken down and the two people that were riding the snowmobile were safely walking to land.

Last Sunday afternoon, officials responded to another call on the river. It was a report that someone was walking across the ice.

"People were scared that he was going to go through the ice," said Mizner.

While the person wasn't in distress, Mizner said first responders still assisted in getting the person to shore.

"We don't like to leave people on the ice once we are called just in case something happens. For his own safety, he was removed."

Mizner said both incidents ended without the need for rescue, but said people shouldn't take a risk with the ice.

"It only takes one incident to turn into a disaster."

Members of the public are asked to call 911 to report any sightings of people on the ice.