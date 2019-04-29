'It's still early days': Floodwaters continue to rise in some areas

Water levels are expected to rise above flood stage in some parts of the province this week.

In Gagetown, the St. John River is sitting just above 4.0 metres flood stage at 4.06 metres. Water levels in Jemseg are also hovering just below flood stage of 4.3 metres and are expected to rise to 4.4 metres by Friday.

The river in Saint Hilaire, a village in northwestern New Brunswick, is sitting just below flood stage of 145.5 metres. Water levels are expected to exceed flood stage to 145.6 metres on Thursday and then drop back down again.

Possibility for ice jams

"The river's up across the board," said Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for the Emergency Measures Organization.

"In the short-term, the forecast looks very favourable."

How high will the St. John River rise this spring, and does the Mactaquac Dam have anything to do with it? A New Brunswick flood, explained. 1:26

Although water levels are expected to drop later this week, that doesn't mean flood season is over.

"There's also still the possibility of ice jams because there still is ice in the river," he said.

Lots of debris

Over the last two years, floodwaters reached historic levels along the lower St. John River system, where homes were evacuated, cottages were destroyed and part of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed downriver from Fredericton.

This time last year and in 2018, there wasn't any flooding until the end of April.

Over the last two years, floodwaters reached historic levels along the lower St. John River system, where homes were evacuated and cottages were destroyed. (Stephen MacGillivray/Canadian Press)

"It's still early days," he said. "There's less snow then there was in 2018 and 2019, but there still is snow."

The St. John River is filled with debris, chunks of ice and is moving quickly.

Downey is advising people to stay away from the river banks.

"There's an incredible amount of water still moving through the system," he said. "We're not out of the woods, quite yet."

Ice jams and open-water are the main types of spring floods along the St. John River. 1:35

Downey said residents along the river should have an evacuation plan and a 72-hour preparedness kit.

It should include water, food, battery-powered radio, flashlight, clothes, cash, backup medication and food for pets.