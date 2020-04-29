2 communities expected to reach flood stage Sunday, Monday

The province is expecting St. John River levels to reach flood stage Sunday and Monday but not to exceed it.

A provincial news release says river levels are expected to reach flood stage in Fredericton on Sunday and Gagetown is forecast to reach flood stage on Monday.

"The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization is not anticipating widespread effects given the current forecast but is ready to respond if the situation changes," the release said.

The organization is asking residents in those areas to be vigilant, and report localized flooding at any time by calling 1-800-561-4034.

Gagetown, about 60 kilometres southeast of Fredericton, and Saint-Hilaire, about 280 kilometres north of the city, already exceeded the flood stage earlier this season.

The province is not expecting serious flooding this year.

According to the EMO's five-day forecast, Fredericton's flood level is 6.5 metres. The river is expected to reach this level on Sunday, then dip to 6.2 metres on Monday.

For Gagetown, the flood level is four metres. The water is expected to reach this level on Monday, and the forecast doesn't extend to Tuesday yet.

EMO spokesperson Geoffrey Downey said New Brunswickers should be vigilant.

"It's still flood season, New Brunswick," he said. "Your community may not be slated to reach flood stage but the river certainly is rising. And if you look at the flows through the various dams along the river you can see there's a lot more water moving through it."

He said rain and warm temperatures in the forecast, coupled with no overnight freeze in the north, means the river could continue to rise.

"It's moving very fast. It's still cold at this time of year. So we want to make sure that you know everyone's paying attention. They're not, you know, canoeing, they're not on the river banks looking around."

EMO is asking people to keep watercraft off rivers and avoid the banks of waterways because they could be dangerous at this time of year.

It says New Brunswickers should be prepared for flooding, have an evacuation plan and be prepared with food, water and supplies to last 72 hours.

"Move belongings to higher ground if their property is near a waterway or is in an area that is prone to flooding," the release said.