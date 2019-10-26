St. George mayor resigns after reaching 'breaking point' with town council

The mayor of St. George has announced her resignation after taking a leave of absence earlier this year when she suffered a stroke.

Crystal Cook posted about her resignation on her Facebook page.

She cited a meeting of councillors in the southern New Brunswick town as the "breaking point."

"A private meeting to discuss me, without inviting me, like I was staff and not an elected official," said Cook.

"I should have been present."

She also said members of council called the Union of Municipalities of New Brunswick to get information on her competency and to see if they could "overthrow" her.

"Needless to say this has been hell for me having more than one level of government trying to run this town behind the scenes," she said.

Cook has suffered at least two strokes since January and had planned to continue her leave of absence into next year.

In a later Facebook post, Cook said the passwords to her town email had already been changed, even though she hadn't sent in a formal resignation.

In an emailed statement, acting mayor Faith Avery said the town was aware of Cook's Facebook resignation but is still "awaiting a formal resignation from Mayor Cook."

In her email, Avery did not address Cook's allegations or the circumstances behind her resignation.

CBC News has tried to reach both Cook and the town for comment but has not received a response from either.

