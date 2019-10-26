The mayor of St. George, N.B., is taking a leave of absence until early 2020 to recover from a second stroke.

Mayor Crystal Cook suffered a stroke in January, resulting in a month-long hospital stay. Cook said she has not felt the best since leaving the hospital and has since had another stroke.

"I love what I am doing but I did not foresee the unpleasant things that come with politics and they have taken a toll on me," Cook said in a Facebook post.

"I realize that I can not effectively act as your Mayor at the time; therefore, I must take time off to recover."

St. George is a town of about 1,500 people about 70 kilometres west of Saint John.

Faith Avery, the town's deputy mayor, is taking over for Cook on Monday.

Avery said in an email to CBC News on Saturday that "it will be business as usual moving our town forward."