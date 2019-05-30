109-year-old St. George bridge to be repaired, not replaced

The aging South Street Bridge in St. George will not be replaced this year, according to the New Brunswick Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, which delivered the crushing news to the Charlotte County town this week.

Provincial officials said the bridge, better known as the "lower bridge," will be repaired instead.

Jason Gaudet, the chief administrative officer of the town, said the community is frustrated and disappointed.

The 109-year-old steel bridge over the Magaguadavic River has deteriorated over the years, Gaudet told Information Morning Saint John on Thursday.

"We'd like to see something happen down there," he said. "It seems like they just keep kicking us down and down the road."

We kept waiting and waiting, the clock was ticking and we were wondering when construction was going to start. - Jason Gaudet, Town of St. George

Discussions of the bridge replacement started in 2015, and a new, modular bridge was purchased last November, Gaudet said. He said pieces of the new bridge arrived in January.

"We were sure at that time that the bridge was already bought and paid for, and that wouldn't be an issue, but here we are again, wondering what's going on with the bridge."

When asked for clarification, a Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson responded with an email, saying the province considered different options for the bridge.

"It was determined the most fiscally responsible option is to fix the existing bridge, replace the sidewalk and undertake some esthetic enhancements through painting," Jeremy Trevors wrote.

"These repairs are expected to extend the life of the bridge for many more years while protecting the esthetic richness of the site, which would have been seriously impacted by a steel modular structure."

Town administrator Jason Gaudet is worried workers will just discover more serious problems when they start to repair the bridge. (Submitted by Jason Gaudet)

He didn't say how much the repairs would cost or how much would be saved by not installing a new bridge.

Work on the bridge is expected to start later this year.

But Gaudet said he's worried about what will happen when the old bridge is being repaired.

"I have some concerns that once the decking is ripped up and we start looking underneath this bridge and really get a good view that the province may come back and say, 'It's just too much, it's too old and it's going to cost way too much than what we originally thought about,' and maybe scrap the bridge again," he said.

Had hopes for area

The bridge already has weight and height restrictions that prevent large trucks and emergency vehicles from crossing.

Gaudet said the town has been updating the area by renovating a picnic area and a lookout in anticipation of the new bridge.

"We were very hopeful that this summer things would move toward a full rejuvenation of that lower area," he said.

"We kept waiting and waiting, the clock was ticking and we were wondering when construction was going to start."