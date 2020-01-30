Forget St. Patrick's Day, St. Brigid's Day is for the real Irish

While every one is a little Irish on St. Patrick's Day, one man says the authentic Irish celebration is really on St. Brigid's Day.

St. Brigid's Day, or Imbolc as it's sometimes called, is named after the one of Ireland's patron saints, Saint Brigid of Kildare.

It takes place yearly on Feb. 1, which is roughly the halfway point between the start of winter and the start of spring.

The celebration traces its roots back to pre-Christian times in Ireland but has now become associated with St. Brigid and is celebrated by the Irish, Scottish, the Manx and even neo-pagans and Wiccans.

Beers' son holding a Brigid's cross. (Submitted by William Beers)

But it's St. Brigid's Irish birth that makes the celebration so meaningful for William Beers, the vice-president of the Irish Canadian Cultural Association of New Brunswick, Moncton chapter.

"St. Patrick wasn't himself Irish whatsoever" Beers said. "He was a patrician, which means he was a part of the aristocracy of the Roman Empire.

"St. Brigid, on the other hand, she was a native-born Irish girl."

St. Patrick was actually born in Roman-conquered Britain, while St. Brigid was born in what is now Dundalk in the north of Ireland.

"St. Patrick, he's probably the most well-known outside of Ireland," said Beers.

"But St. Brigid is really present in the everyday psyche and, historically, the everyday life of Irish people."

Another thing that makes St. Brigid's Day more appealing to Beers is that it doesn't perpetuate stereotypes of the Irish.

Moncton musician and teacher William Beers says St. Brigid's day is often overlooked. 8:00

While St. Patrick's Day may be celebrated by all, a major aspect is the excessive consumption of alcohol here in North America, something Beers said the Irish don't appreciate.

"It's unfortunate that St. Patrick's Day is associated with alcohol and drinking too much," said Beers.

"That's not really what the culture's about and there's a lot more depth. If you go to Ireland they really detest a lot of the ways we think of them."

Beers said St. Brigid's day has two parts, a party atmosphere on St. Brigid's Eve and a more family-oriented celebration on St. Brigid's Day.

The Biddy Boys are men dressed up in straw hats, who carry a Brideog from house to house on St. Brigid's Eve. (Submitted by William Beers)

On the eve of Feb. 1, Beers said people would place trinkets and other items around their homes, believing St. Brigid would visit and bless them during the night.

And she would show up … in a way.

"The Biddy Boys" are groups of men dressed up in costumes and extravagant hats made of straw, carrying a doll representing St. Brigid, called a Brideog, who would visit house to house in the community, similar to the Newfoundland tradition of mummers.

"Sort of similar to Halloween but it would be just for St. Brigid's Eve," said Beers

The celebrations on St Brigid's Day are far more tame, but just as meaningful, including a mass and a family meal.

Beers will be part of that celebration in Irishtown this weekend, north of Moncton.

"The doll herself will be present," said Beers.

Irishtown's St. Brigid's Day celebration will take place Saturday starting at 11 a.m at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church.