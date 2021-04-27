Historic Listuguj church burns to the ground in overnight fire

A historic church from the early 1900s in Listuguj Fire Nation caught fire and burned to the ground overnight.

The fire at St. Anne's Church started around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Fire crews were still on scene Tuesday, putting out hot spots.

"The structure itself is still smoking," said Const. Jesse Doiron of the Listuguj Police Department, who's also a volunteer firefighter.

The fire, which broke out at the centre of the building, was brought under control in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Doiron said the church was used for weddings, baptisms, funerals and Sunday morning church. It was the only church in the community.

"You name it, it was still used every day," he said.

Doiron said the cause of the fire is still undetermined and is under investigation.

The Listuguj Fire Department and Pointe-à-la-Croix fire departments in Quebec were both on scene. The Campbellton Fire Department was also on scene.

There were more than 20 firefighters battling the blaze. There were no injuries involved in the fire.

Streets in the immediate area are closed today until further notice.

The Listuguj Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area.