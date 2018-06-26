Saint Andrews works on new wellness centre

The Town of Saint Andrews is looking to build a new wellness centre, hoping to attract more health professionals to the coastal community and expand what's offered.

Mayor Doug Naish said he'd like to see a new centre offer more than just traditional health services.

"Even to the point of having exercise classes, yoga, other things which are now being demonstrated to have significant health benefits, especially for an aging population," Naish told Information Morning Saint John on Tuesday.

The town has been seeking input from residents about a wellness centre, which Naish said councillors have had on their minds since they were elected.

Saint Andrews already has a health centre on Sophia Street in a residential area of town, but Naish thinks a new centre will attract more professionals.

"We're hoping that we will be able to attract an additional physician," Naish said.

A doctor, dentist and physiotherapist work at the existing health centre.

Working with hospital

Naish said the town hopes the hospital in St. Stephen will help make some additional services possible.

"We also have been working … to bring, on an outreach basis, some clinics from the Charlotte County Hospital," he said.

He named nurse practitioners, the diabetes education team and the sexual health education team as possible resources a new centre could offer.

Naish said one reason the town needs a new wellness centre is the aging population.

Council's goal is to make Saint Andrews an age-friendly community, and a committee has been working on bringing this about.

4 possible locations

"The work that has been done by that committee is parallelling what we're doing with the health centre to some extent," said Naish.

Four locations are in the running for the new wellness centre: the present health centre location, the W.C. O'Neil Arena Complex, undeveloped town-owned land on Champlain Avenue, and as part of a development at the Huntsman Marine Science Centre.

Naish said the health centre location is the favourite among residents but keeping it there could cause problems.

"There are some challenges with trying to redevelop an existing site, and put the services temporarily somewhere else."