Saint Andrews asks visitors to stay away during COVID-19 pandemic

Saint Andrews Mayor Doug Naish is used to welcoming visitors to the seaside resort town, but now he's urging them to stay away.

The town issued a statement reminding people looking to ease their boredom that traveling to the community isn't the best option at this time.

"We don't want to send anybody away, but at this point in time it just seems that the additional risk of having people of unknown backgrounds coming here at a time when we've managed to convince our vulnerable population to take care of themselves just somehow doesn't seem fair," said Naish.

"Frankly, we don't know whether someone who's coming here to walk on our beach is supposed to be quarantined where they live. You know, we have no idea of knowing that or controlling it."

Naish said during warmer days earlier in the spring town officials noticed a lot of vehicle traffic in the community from visitors.

It was this that prompted the request.

The town of St. Andrews continues to get out-of-towners during the pandemic despite the rules, and they're looking to the province for additional law enforcement. 1:58

"It just got us thinking that perhaps as the weather gets better this may get worse," said Naish.

"There actually may be some people who are just not thinking that there's any problem with [visiting]."

Attractions shuttered

Naish said because of the COVID-19 pandemic there isn't a lot to do in the town at the moment anyway.

Most businesses are closed, except for those deemed essential.

Local beaches and parks, including the St. Andrews Blockhouse, are also closed.

The town has closed local parks to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"We've got barricades up because again that was one of those places where two weeks ago on a sunny Saturday there were a dozen or 18 cars there and they weren't local cars," said Naish.

In the province's daily COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Premier Blaine Higgs said there have been talks about how to regulate travel between some tourist communities and the idea of checkpoints has been raised.

"Do we have the ability and is it a necessity to put that same kind of connection around communities, because that will be very difficult," said Higgs.

Tourist season concerns

The ongoing pandemic has business owners in the town anxious, said Naish.

The local economy is largely based on tourism, an industry that has already taken a hit in the community.

"We have a big music and outdoor festival called Paddlefest … that takes place in the middle of May," said Naish.

"That's already been cancelled and that's really the kickoff of our tourist season."

Visit, 'but not right now'

The town is also home to many summer properties.

Naish said these property owners can still come into the town, but he asks they also think about staying away during the pandemic.

And if these part-time residents do choose to go to their summer homes, Naish asks they inform the town first.

"Not just because we want to control what you're doing, but because if you're going to be there in residence, if we know about it, we've developed a good volunteer system here in the crisis and we're checking on people who are vulnerable ... in our community," said Naish.

The mayor said he hopes people will continue to visit the picturesque community, when appropriate, after the pandemic is over.

"We appreciate their business and we want them to come, but not right now," said Naish.

"There is, we believe, a significant risk ... particularly when we don't know where people are coming from."