New Brunswick teenager driving stolen vehicle stopped by spike belt
The 17-year-old was arrested for driving under the influence
Quebec provincial police used a spike belt Saturday to stop a New Brunswick teenager who was fleeing police in a stolen car.
The 17-year-old female driver was travelling east on Highway 20 around 2 p.m. when Quebec police spotted her committing a traffic offence.
The driver refused to pull over, so police asked colleagues to place the spike belt on the pavement around Saint-Jean-Port-Joli, a village on the south shore of the Saint Lawrence River.
Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau, a police spokesperson, said the driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting the spikes. The driver and a 22-year-old male passenger, also from New Brunswick, were taken to Montmagny Hospital with minor injuries.
The 17-year-old is in police custody and will appear in court on Monday in Montmagny.
Bibeau said at that time she's expected to face multiple charges including reckless driving, driving under the influence, theft and drug charges.
With files from Melissa Friedman
