Storm set to bring 30 cm of snow to some areas of N.B.

A spring storm is set to slam parts of New Brunswick this weekend, bringing up to 30 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the following communities:

Acadian Peninsula.

Bathurst and Chaleur Region.

Campbellton and Restigouche County.

Grand Falls and Victoria County.

Miramichi and area.

Mount Carleton - Renous Highway.

Stanley - Doaktown - Blackville area.

Woodstock and Carleton County.

Snow will spread from Maine to the northeast Saturday morning and intensify in the afternoon and evening. Snow will be heavy and wet and may mix with rain along parts of Chaleur Bay and northeast coast.

Central and northern New Brunswick will experience northwesterly wind gusts of up to 60 km/h tonight and into Sunday. The Acadian Peninsula will see wind gusts of up to 80 km/h.

Heavy snow may reduce visibility at times. Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become slippery.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for other areas of the province, including:

Campbellton and Restigouche County.

Edmundston and Madawaska County.

Fredericton and Southern York County.

Grand Lake and Queens County.

Kent County.

Kouchibouguac National Park.

Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick.

Oromocto and Sunbury County.

St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County.

Sussex - Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County.

Snowfall of up to 15 centimetres is expected over the weekend in those areas of New Brunswick.

It's rare for New Brunswick to receive significant snowfall in May. Bathurst received 19 cm during a storm on May 6-7 in 1995. In 1967, Fredericton received 15 cm of snow on May 8.