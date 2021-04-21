Say it ain't snow: Up to 25 cm expected in northwestern N.B.

If you waited a bit longer to take off the winter tires, it might have been for good reason.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a snowfall warning, saying as much as 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in northwestern New Brunswick.

The warnings were issued at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday and are for Madawaska and Restigouche counties, which include the cities of Edmundston and Campbellton.

The agency says between 15 and 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in those regions starting Wednesday night and lasting until early Friday.

"Current forecast guidance is suggesting that the precipitation will change to snow later tonight and persist Thursday into Friday," said Environment Canada.

"Freezing rain is possible during the transition from rain to snow. Brisk northwest winds will develop in the wake of this system."

The agency warns that rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.

Environment Canada meanwhile issued special weather statements for the Victoria County and Mount Carleton areas, calling for 10 to 15 cm of snow in those regions over the same time period.