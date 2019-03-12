Eric Hope-Rapp and his family spent the winter in a camper while they raised their home in Sheffield, N.B., hoping to escape a repeat of the disastrous flood damage of 2018.

"If the weather stays warm in the daytime and cold at nighttime, hopefully it will just evaporate the snow and hopefully we won't get too much water across the road," said Hope-Rapp.

Hope-Rapp isn't alone in trying to flood-proof his home. Throughout the lower Saint John River basin, homeowners have raised their houses as a protective measure, the memory of last year's historic floodwaters still fresh in their minds.

Tuesday marked the first day of river watch in New Brunswick as the Emergency Measures Organization and provincial hydrologists begin heightened monitoring and reporting on the Saint John River.

Given last year's record high waters, which caused millions of dollars in property damage, residents and officials are staying vigilant.

Hope-Rapp said the extra five feet of height is making him feel confident, as it's three feet above the level reached by floodwaters in his area.

EMO changes

EMO has made some changes to river watch. A five-day flood forecast will be issued instead of three-day in hopes of giving people more notice of a possible flood event.

EMO has also hired more staff for emergency coordination in the event that waters start to rise rapidly.

The slow melt is especially key because there is more snow on the ground in the northern parts of the province this year than in 2018.

Many Sheffield residents have extended their basements or heightened their homes to avoid possible flood damage. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"If we look at the entire area above Mactaquac we're looking at 117 per cent of normal. That is to say 17 per cent more than the 30-year average," said EMO specialist Jasmin Boisvert.

But floods are difficult to predict. Forecasts depend on daily weather, temperatures and rainfall.

"This is the most fussed-over period of weather in New Brunswick every spring for good reason. It's a very dynamic, constantly changing situation," said EMO director Greg MacCallum.

EMO's advice is to be prepared for the worst, but hope for the best, because it's still too early to tell what flood season will look like this year.

It will be some time before Hope-Rapp and his family will be able to move back into their home — likely a full year since moving out to begin raising the house — because the ground is too frozen to reattach the sewage system. He said in his area, most people are sacrificing the comfort of home to be prepared.

"A lot of people have jacked up their house quite a bit, and I'd say not everybody is back in their house yet," Hope-Rapp said. "The housejackers are all busy so it's taking a while."