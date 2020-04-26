N.B. sport organizations hoping play can resume before COVID-19 vaccine discovered

Many young baseball players in New Brunswick normally would be working on their swing or their fastball this time of year.

But COVID-19 has thrown them a curveball. Organizations are looking at the possibility of no sports for over a year.

"We're all just disappointed a little bit, I think. The kids want to have some sort of normalcy back," said Chris Brown, president of Fredericton Minor Baseball.

On Friday, the province rolled out its recovery plan, laying out when different restrictions could be lifted and businesses could reopen.

Premier Blaine Higgs said there likely wouldn't be organized sports until a vaccine can be developed, which could be up to 18 months away.

"With the knowledge we have today of the virus and how it spreads, it would not be appropriate for us to suggest that we were in a position to do anything other than to prevent mass gatherings and to ensure we didn't have a huge breakout in our community and in our province," he said.

"But going forward lets hope that innovation takes over and things will look differently next year at this time but at this stage we are basing the decision on the facts we have."

Premier Blaine Higgs said he couldn't recommend any large public gatherings until there was a vaccine. (Government of New Brunswick )

Darcy McKillop is holding on to that hope of innovation.

"We're hoping that as we move forward and move through this, then as we get into later summer or the fall things may have changed and we can start looking for ways of getting some sort of sporting activity going," said McKillop, chief executive officer of Sport NB.

He said the alternative could mean the loss of some sport groups.

"If we didn't have any reason for being for a year or two you're going to find a lot of places closing up," said McKillop.

McKillop said sports can't be put on the back burner as the province deals with the pandemic.

"Sport and recreation … plays a huge role in society, probably more than some people know, and it's certainly something that can't be forgotten about," he said. "It can't be left to the end.

"We have to find a way of getting people back out and helping them get active, whether that be through strictly recreational activities and then moving into organized sport, or some combination of both."

Chris Brown said he feels the worst for players who would be going into their final season of minor baseball. (Submitted by Chris Brown)

Brown said that because the province has handled the pandemic so well, it is better positioned than most places.

"If there's ever going to be any baseball played in the country this year, I believe it is going to be held in New Brunswick or P.E.I.," said Brown.

"We are fortunate that we are living in the province that we're living in, so I think if we are to see any type of minor sports it will be in this province first."

Brown said if the province gives them the go-ahead, they could be operational within four days.

He said it's important for the kids, especially players in their final year of minor baseball.

"That's the ones that just tugs at your heartstrings. You never want to leave the game under these situations," he said.