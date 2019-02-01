Instead of Francophonie Games, group wants province to spend $10M on sports sector

A nonprofit group sees the cancellation of the Francophonie Games as an opportunity to expand sports programs in New Brunswick and get more people involved.

While disappointed the games aren't going forward, Sport NB says the $10 million the province earmarked for the event in Moncton and Dieppe could be used to support sports, recreation and cultural sectors.

"We're simply saying to the government, 'Here's something that we could look at, here's some opportunities we could talk about,'" said Darcy McKillop, CEO of Sport NB, which represents 60 amateur sports organizations.

Those opportunities include new recreational programs and keeping registration costs down, especially for children, he said.

"The more children that are involved in a physical activity, whether it be an organized sport or recreational activity, the better it is for everyone," McKillop said.

With more recreational sports, New Brunswick communities would be more attractive as a place to live, he said.

'Preventive health care'

The province would also become healthier, since sports and recreation are a form of "preventive health care" that can help lower high rates of obesity and diabetes.

According to Diabetes Canada, in 2019, an estimated 12.5 per cent of New Brunswickers are living with diabetes. The number jumps to more than 33 per cent when people with pre-diabetes, a risk factor for the disease, are included.

Meanwhile, the New Brunswick Medical Society has said obesity rates are approaching 30 per cent among New Brunswick children, and 70 per cent among adults.

I think francophones know full well we can't afford it. - Donald Savoie , professor at Moncton University

"I think people sometimes forget sport and recreation are public goods," he said.

On Wednesday, Premier Blaine Higgs cancelled the province's commitment to host the games because of rising costs associated with the event.

Higgs said even with a last-minute letter from the organizing committee slashing the projected budget from $130 million to $62 million, there was no guarantee costs would not rise again.

The premier learned shortly after taking office in November the costs had grown from New Brunswick's 2016 bid of $17 million.

Not a language issue

Donald Savoie, a Canada Research Chair in public administration and governance at Moncton University, said he wasn't surprised by Higgs's recent decision to cancel the games.

From the beginning, he said, promoters of the games needed to figure out how much the event was going to cost, where the revenue would come from, and who would help pay for it.

Premier Blaine Higgs didn't know about the soaring cost of the games until after the Progressive Conservatives took power. (CBC)

"I think this file has been very poorly handled from day one," he said. "It's been a moving target financially, so I'm not surprised that the Government of New Brunswick said, 'Look we can't afford it.'"

Savoie said the cancellation of the Francophonie Games was not a language issue but a fiscal one, which he believes most francophones understand.

"I think francophones know full well we can't afford it," he said.

The games have been cancelled. But what's the story behind the mess? 2:31

Earlier this week, federal Sport Minister Kirsty Duncan said she was disappointed by New Brunswick's decision on the games. The federal government supported the games and vowed to match the contributions of the province and municipalities.

While matching funding for provinces like Quebec and Ontario makes sense, Savoie said he believes Ottawa had the fiscal means to go beyond a 50/50 agreement with a smaller province like New Brunswick.

And now that the games have been cancelled, he expects a strain on New Brunswick's relationship with the federal government.

"It's a bump in the road," he said.