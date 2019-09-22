Last day of summer goes out with a splash

Giggles of delight filled the afternoon air as dozens of families enjoyed the cool water at the splash pad in Fredericton's Wilmot Park Sunday.

For many it was a welcome way to spend the last day of summer, with high temperatures reaching 27 C.

Splashdown! (Gary Moore/CBC) Ann Harriman said her son, Dominick MacPherson, wanted to do something fun for the last day of summer.

"We wanted to enjoy the sun. It's a beautiful day."

Harriman was at the splash pad at 10 a.m. and said she invited all her friends to join her with a post on Facebook.

When asked how much fun her son was having, Harriman said "a lot," adding he even made some new friends.

Even the little ones wanted to stay cool in Fredericton on the last day of summer. (Gary Moore/CBC) Harriman said they are frequent visitors to the park and the splash pad.

Five year old friends Nathaniel Allison and Nicholas Dickinson said their favourite feature of the splash pad was the bucket because the "water falls down and splashes."

The city of Fredericton opened the splash pad so children could enjoy the last nice days of summer on the weekend. (Gary Moore/CBC) Both agreed it was the best way to spend a hot day.

The Autumnal Equinox will officially arrive at 3:50 a.m. EST on Monday, Sept. 23, with rain and warm temperatures forecast for most of the week.