Last day of summer goes out with a splash
Autumn arrives at 3:50 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23
Giggles of delight filled the afternoon air as dozens of families enjoyed the cool water at the splash pad in Fredericton's Wilmot Park Sunday.
For many it was a welcome way to spend the last day of summer, with high temperatures reaching 27 C.
"We wanted to enjoy the sun. It's a beautiful day."
Harriman was at the splash pad at 10 a.m. and said she invited all her friends to join her with a post on Facebook.
When asked how much fun her son was having, Harriman said "a lot," adding he even made some new friends.
Five year old friends Nathaniel Allison and Nicholas Dickinson said their favourite feature of the splash pad was the bucket because the "water falls down and splashes."
The Autumnal Equinox will officially arrive at 3:50 a.m. EST on Monday, Sept. 23, with rain and warm temperatures forecast for most of the week.
With files from Gary Moore