Woman with rare disorder appeals for coverage of costly life-saving drug

A Shediac woman with a rare genetic disorder is pleading with the provincial and federal governments to include a potentially life-saving but costly medication into their drug plans.

Brittany Roberts, 29, suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, a degenerative disease that affects motor neurons, nerve cells in the brainstem and spinal cord that control essential voluntary muscle movement, such as walking, speaking, swallowing and breathing.

It often leads to an early death.

But a new drug on the market has renewed hope among patients, including Roberts. Nuisnersen, sold under the name Spinraza, became the first drug approved to treat the disease, known as SMA.

According to the Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Spinraza can significantly slow the disease's progression and "in many cases, improve the strength of individuals with SMA." The center said the drug benefits about 40 per cent of patients who receive it.

It's big news for Roberts, who lost the use of her arms and hands in the past three years and is starting to lose her speech.

"After it's taken away, everything from the neck down, it's started focusing now on my facial muscles," Roberts told Information Morning Moncton.

They're not thinking about the fact that if we don't get it, we will die. - Brittany Roberts

She's watched carefully the progression of Spinraza and its effect on SMA patients. She believes it could save her life.

"I have friends and they, since taking medication, are able to do things that they lost five to 10 years before," she said.

Sky-high cost

Health Canada approved the drug for sale in 2017, but the cost is enormous. Spinraza costs $118,000 per dose and a minimum of three doses are needed annually. Seven are needed in the first year of treatment alone.

There have been increasing calls from SMA patients across Canada for expanded drug coverage in the past two years. The New Brunswick Department of Health said Spinraza is covered under provincial drug plans for patients who have SMA Type 1.

Roberts lives with SMA Type 2, which progresses more slowly and is not covered because she's older than 12, she said. Describing it as age discrimination, she's calling on the province to follow Quebec's lead and cover all patients.

She said that so far, her pleas to federal and provincial health officials in the past two years have been fruitless.

A letter from New Brunswick Health Minister Ted Flemming's office echoed the Canadian Association of Drugs and Technologies in Health's recommendation that there isn't enough data to show her condition will improve with the drug.

"What they're not realizing is that maintaining what we have right now, maintaining my speech, my ability to breathe, is so important," she said.

Roberts continued: "They're not thinking about the fact that if we don't get it, we will die."

Bruce Macfarlane, spokesperson for the Department of Health, said in an emailed statement the department can't comment on specific cases, but the drugs and technologies group recently completed a review of the drug and expanded its recommendations for public coverage of SMA patients beyond Type 1.

But there are conditions, and Roberts doesn't meet them.

"The pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance is in discussion with the manufacturer," Macfarlane's statement continued, "and they are hopeful that an agreement is reached so that Spinraza can be covered by federal, provincial and territorial drug plans for patients with other SMA types as quickly as possible."

In the meantime, Roberts said she will continue to lobby the government for change.