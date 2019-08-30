Expanded drug coverage gives Shediac woman new hope

For the first time in a long time, Brittany Roberts is hopeful about her future living with a rare genetic disorder.

The 30-year-old Pointe-du-Chêne woman has spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA, Type 2.

She uses a wheelchair to get around, and she's lost the use of her arms and hands.

Roberts is worried she's also losing her speech.

"Every five years or so, five to 10 years, I've noticed a drastic change in my abilities," Roberts said. "And the worst part for me is not so much that I'm progressing, it's the fear of continuing to progress."

But now Roberts has pinned her hopes on Spinraza, the first drug approved by Health Canada to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

It was approved for sale in 2017, but the cost is enormous. Spinraza costs $118,000 per dose and a minimum of three doses are needed annually. Seven are needed in the first year of treatment.

Wendy Roberts helps her daughter Brittany get ready for the day. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

"Even if Spinraza doesn't reverse my condition, it is pretty much guaranteed to stop it," Roberts said. "So I would never get any worse than what I am today, and I would never end up on life support, with a [tracheostomy], a tube for feeding."

The New Brunswick government has covered the cost of Spinraza for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 1.

But this week, the New Brunswick Drug Plans Formulary, which lists drugs eligible for benefits under provincial drug plans, changed.

It has now expanded coverage for SMA patients with types 2 and 3.

Patients have to meet certain criteria, but the Health Department said it is willing to look at patients on a case-by-case basis.

Roberts said she's eager to find out if she qualifies.

"It would mean my life,"she said. "It would mean a fresh start, and I could finally plan out my life and do the things I want to do."

Brittany Roberts used to paint on a canvas. Now she makes art on her computer. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Roberts used to paint on a canvas. Now she uses a computer to create art. She would love to be able to return to painting by hand.

Roberts is pleased the province is expanding coverage of Spinraza. She knows the drug is expensive but said her life is counting on it.

"It's encouraging and it gives me hope that they're finally understanding that we deserve to have treatment just like the rest and that we deserve a chance," she said. "At least a chance to survive, you know what I mean? I don't want to live off a machine."