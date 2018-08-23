Spin Reduxit answers your questions about the New Brunswick election

The 2018 New Brunswick election campaign is officially underway.

Over the next 33 days, leaders from the five major New Brunswick political parties will crisscross the province, all with the goal of getting your votes in an attempt to become the next premier of New Brunswick.

And, of course, CBC News will have you covered for all the election news you need.

With that in mind, our provincial affairs reporter, Jacques Poitras, and our digital senior producer, Daniel McHardie, will be answering your questions at noon in a special live campaign kickoff edition of Spin Reduxit.

Questions can be asked via Facebook or Twitter.

The stream can be viewed on Facebook, Twitter or in the video player above.