Speeding cyclists warned to slow down on Moncton trail

The city of Moncton has a new tool to remind some cyclists on the Riverfront Trail to slow down.

A school zone style traffic sign has been installed on the trail, behind La Bikery.

It will light up and show speeding cyclists how fast they're going, if they exceed the 15 km/h limit.

Austin Henderson is the manager of strategic communications for the City of Moncton.

"This will give them a reminder that there is a limit on speed and that our trails are intended to be enjoyed by everyone and they are for everyone, so this part of our approach to educating residents." he said.

Henderson said the location was chosen because the city has gotten complaints about cyclists speeding in that area.

Austin Henderson, the manager of strategic communications for the city of Moncton, says there have been complaints about speeding cyclists on this section of the Riverfront Trail. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

"The reason that Riverfront is an area that is a little more problematic than others is because it's heavily used. It connects the tri-community, Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe and along quite a bit of this trail there's pavement." he said.

"So that means it's a little bit easier than in other trails. There's less turns so it's an area that tends to get more complaints than others."

Joanne Cormier and Tina Leger walk the Riverfront Trail most days. Cormier thinks the new sign will come in handy.

"I think it's a good idea because the bicycles have been speeding. I know those that have a little bell, that's great. But not everybody has the bell." she said.

Tina Leger said, for the most part, people are respectful on the trail.

"We take walks everyday and we do notice that they do go at a fast speed. However, some of them do give us a warning with their bells, which is a great thing." Leger said.

The avid walkers hope the sign serves its purpose.

Joanne Cormier (left) and Tina Leger (right) use the Riverfront Trail daily. They see some cyclists speeding, but say for the most part, people are respectful when sharing the trail. (Mathieu Bernier/CBC News )

"I don't know if it will motivate them to slow down, but let's hope." Cormier said.

Henderson said the sign will flash the cyclist's speed, and if staff are nearby, they'll remind riders to slow down.

He said there is basic etiquette to follow on the trail.

"If you're a pedestrian that means staying to the right. If you have headphones in, make sure you can still hear people when they're passing. If you're in a group, don't walk in a group side by side, make sure that there's space to pass," he said.

"If you're a cyclist, make sure that you're travelling the appropriate speed. We ask that everyone has a bell to ring when they're passing or sound vocally to let someone know."

The by-law respecting recreation spaces and areas, says cyclists can't exceed 15 km/h on trails. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

The city has just finished the first phase of public consultation on its active transportation plan, and a lot of cyclists weighed in.

Henderson said the city is looking at different ways of making it easier to get around without relying on a vehicle.

But he said in the meantime, cyclists and pedestrians have to remember trails are a shared space.