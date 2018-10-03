Moncton business group tries to break networking record

Hundreds of people gathered in Moncton to try to break the world record for the largest speed networking event in a single venue.

Groups of people sat in clusters at the Moncton Coliseum, carrying on face-to-face conversations and trying to make professional contacts.

After three minutes, they switched and talked to someone new.

Patrick Richard, the president of the Hub City Young Professional Network, which sponsored the event, said participants came from all walks of life.

"There's students, job seekers, young professionals, established professionals, there's community leaders, business professionals," he said. "Everyone is here, newcomers, people that have lived in Moncton their whole life, in New Brunswick their whole life.

"So we wanted to showcase that and we wanted to have people come together and connect in not a very normal setting."

Participants sat face to face to make professional contacts. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Richard said his organization has been putting on networking events for young professionals for about 2½ years and was looking for new event ideas. That's how the attempt to set a world record came about.

He's hoping people make lasting connections.

"We never know when those synergies are going to happen," Richard said. "You meet somebody, it can be a quick conversation, exchange of a business card, you never know what's going to happen and that's the exciting part right?"

Amanda Allain says she met a lot of people and handed out all of the business cards she brought. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Amanda Allain, who works for RBC, said she handed out all of the business cards she brought with her.

"I thought it was amazing," Allain said. "I can't stop smiling. I can't believe the people I've met here today. I met people from schools and other organizations very similar to ours, so what a great experience."

Zacharie Bourgeois, a student at CCNB in Dieppe, studying sales, says the event helped him meet important contacts. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Zacharie Bourgeois of Timmins, Ont., is studying sales at CCNB in Dieppe and was happy to be able to attend the networking event.

"There was a lot of people that actually, like, offered me like internships, and there was someone that said just Google me after your program and contact me and I'll hire you. I was, like, OK. I saw a lot of opportunities."

Clinton Davis moved to Moncton from Toronto nine years ago to be closer to his family. He and his wife own beauty salons.

Clinton Davis, who moved from Toronto to Moncton nine years ago, says that as a business owner, he finds networking opportunities valuable. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Davis said Moncton has become more diverse over the last few years.

"It's just beautiful to see the diversity and how New Brunswick is focusing on bring a more diverse population here because growing up in Toronto and being exposed to every culture in the world I firmly believe it is key to economic growth and diversity and uniqueness," Davis said.

No world record attempt would be complete without an official from the Guinness World Records organization.

Michael Empric, the adjudicator from Guinness World Records organization, says he was impressed with how the community came together for the event. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Michael Empric is an adjudicator, who has travelled from North Bay, Ont., to Buenos Aries to cover hundreds of record attempts.

"What I love about this attempt is that for a smaller community it really is all about building those relationships, having those business relationships, personal relationships and having that network," he said.

"That's what today was all about and whether or not they've broken the record it's all about having those relationships and that really was celebrated."

The record for the largest speed-networking event in a single venue is 1,068, set in Belgium in 2014.

After carefully checking the participants' networking sheets, Empric announced that Moncton fell short, with 890 people.

Hundreds of people chatted with someone new every three minutes. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Patrick Richard said he wasn't disappointed with the outcome.

"I think what we've accomplished here today is a win already, connecting people who would never connect."