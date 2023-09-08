Moncton resident calls for reduced speed limit on neighbourhood streets

Michael Roy says he often sees drivers speeding through his Halls Creek neighbourhood north of downtown Moncton.

He says residents see cars zooming through the area at speeds he estimates top 70 km/h, trying to cut from Church Street to Mountain Road.

Roy, part of the group Active Transportation Coalition Moncton, says they want to see the city lower the speed limit on residential streets below 50 km/h to reduce the risk of injury and death when someone is hit by a vehicle.

"Lower speed is more survivable. It's as simple as that," Roy said in an interview.

"Other parts of the world have gone to 30 km/h for their neighborhoods. It just kind of seems to make sense."

Some city councillors are hearing concerns about speeding drivers, especially as the area's population continues to grow. (Pierre Fournier/Radio-Canada)

Ahsan Habib, a transportation professor and director of the school of planning at Dalhousie University in Halifax, said research has shown slower speed reduces the severity of crashes.

"In a general way, I would say reducing speed limits will increase safety, particularly for the vulnerable population," Habib said, referring to pedestrians, cyclists and children.

WATCH | 'Flying through our neighbourhoods': A call for Moncton drivers to slow down Duration 2:30 A Moncton group says reducing speed limits on residential streets would make communities safer.

A report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development states the probability of a pedestrian dying increases with the impact speed.

The report says on-scene investigations of cars hitting pedestrians has shown 90 per cent survived when hit at 30 km/h, while only 20 per cent survived at 50 km/h.

They're figures Roy points to when calling for the speed limit to change.

City 'contemplating' idea

Lowering the limit is something Moncton has been considering. Earlier this year it carried out an online consultation for a traffic calming and speed management strategy.

"Recognizing the implementation of city-wide lower speed limits in residential zones by several municipalities, the City of Moncton is contemplating the value of this strategy within its own context," a website about the strategy states.

Cities such as Calgary and Edmonton have already moved to lower speed limits on residential streets after years-long debates.

Moncton's online consultation closed in June. The city did not make a staff member available for an interview about the strategy.

New Brunswick's Motor Vehicle Act allows municipalities to set a lower speed limit with a bylaw if it isn't a provincial highway. (Pierre Fournier/Radio-Canada)

Isabelle LeBlanc, a spokesperson for the city, said the strategy is expected to go to council by the end of the year.

New Brunswick's Motor Vehicle Act allows municipalities to set a lower speed limit with a bylaw if it isn't a provincial highway.

Coun. Dave Steeves, who represents Moncton's north end, said he hasn't heard residents explicitly request a speed limit reduction.

Moncton Coun. Dave Steeves says he is in favour of exploring 'proven' options for the area when it comes to reducing speeding. (Shane Magee/CBC)

However, he does hear concerns about drivers speeding, especially as the area's population continues to grow.

"We have new drivers, some are newer to the area, not as familiar with Moncton," Steeves said.

"We have more deliveries that are happening. We have more taxis, we have more food services delivering to the door. So everybody's just on a tight timeline and speed has increased, it appears significantly, and residents are quite upset about it."

Steeves said he's looking forward to hearing what city staff bring forward as a strategy.

"I'm certainly in favour of exploring real, proven, fresh options for our area and so I'll be listening and pushing for that when it does come to council."

Habib said there should be a strategic approach to focus on problem areas or where there are higher numbers of cyclists and pedestrians.

Habib said an analysis of 14 years of crash records in Nova Scotia showed a link between higher or aggressive driving and fatalities and injuries.

Ahsan Habib, a transportation professor and director of the school of planning at Dalhousie University in Halifax, N.S., says a combination of measures will be more effective than just one step. (Dalhousie University Design Services)

Habib said a combination of efforts through enforcement, road design changes and education would be the best approach to increase safety.

"A package of multiple counter-measures will be more effective than one component of reducing speed limits," Habib said.

It's a point Roy also makes.

"Ultimately, posted speed limits are only part of the solution," Roy said. "Ultimately it comes down to design. Better designed entrances and exits to our neighbourhoods is a big part of that."