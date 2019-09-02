New Brunswick Medical Society defends specialist referral system

Is it necessary to see your family doctor first if you need to see a specialist?

That's the question raised by a listener of CBC New Brunswick's Information Morning. In a letter, the listener says the current process is time-consuming and costly.

The listener wrote that because they haven't been back to see the specialist in more than a year, they now need to go back to their family doctor and be referred to a specialist once again.

Anthony Knight is the CEO of the New Brunswick Medical Society and says he has heard the complaint before. But there are reasons why the process is in place.

"The information that is maintained with a primary care physician is kind of the bedrock information a patient might have," he said.

Primary care physicians play big role

The physician could have documentation on tests, examinations and other health issues and that information is relevant to a specialist, Knight said.

Patients may be right assuming they have to go back to that specialist, but that is not always the case as their health status could have changed, Knight said.

"Their health issue may require the advice or insight of another health care practitioner."

Specialists can order more tests and it is logical to return to a specialist if, for example, the same knee continues to hurt after surgery. But Knight said the primary care physician may realize the referral shouldn't be to a specialist, but maybe a physiotherapist.

"Going back to your family doctor can help navigate you through the system, have you given the right referral to the right service at the right time," he said.

Variations across specialties

Knight said that depending on the specialist, the window of time before you have to see a general practitioner for another referral is different.

"There are variations across specialties, so it's not necessarily that all [specialist] doctors would not see a patient after one year has lapsed," he said.

Knight said one example is a patient with diabetes who has to see an endocrinologist.

"You wouldn't need to go back to your family doctor [in order] to see that endocrinologist, you would return on a follow-up basis."

Knight said there is not a high number of complaints about having to see a family doctor before a specialist, but rather about wait times in general.

The average wait time for a knee surgery is 18 months in New Brunswick, Knight said.

"That's unfortunately long, but that is close to the average of where we are today in New Brunswick for a procedure like that," he said, adding more needs to be done to cut down those waits.