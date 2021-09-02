Lots of rain in forecast as Environment Canada issues special weather statements

Environment Canada has issued rainfall and and wind warnings for New Brunswick and forecasts up to 70 millimetres of rain in some Fundy areas.

The rainfall warning issued early Thursday says periods of sometimes heavy rain will spread across New Brunswick, with the highest amounts of rain expected in southeastern areas.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the warnings say. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

Rainfall warnings are already in effect for southeastern New Brunswick.

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, 9:19 a.m. / Jeudi 2 septembre 2021, 9 h 19<a href="https://t.co/1dsJdJKI7r">https://t.co/1dsJdJKI7r</a><a href="https://t.co/7Sm3vAI0R5">https://t.co/7Sm3vAI0R5</a> <a href="https://t.co/RRe5p0aezL">pic.twitter.com/RRe5p0aezL</a> —@NBEMO_OMUNB

Saint John police said Thursday that Bayside Drive has been closed between 855 Bayside and Expansion Avenue because of flooding.

"Barricades and signs are posted so please, do not drive around them for your safety," police said.

The McAllister Place entrance off Westmorland Road near Sport Chek is also closed because of flooding, the City of Saint John said.

Central, northeastern N.B. can expect up to 50 mm, high winds

Wind warnings issued for the Acadian Peninsula and the Miramichi area forecast gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour Thursday.

"Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events," the warnings says. "Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage."

City Works Department has closed a section of Bayside Drive due to flooding beginning at address 855 to Expansion Avenue. Barricades and signs are posted so please, do not drive around them for your safety. <br><br>Thank you! —@saintjohnpolice

An Environment Canada special weather statement also says 25 to 45 millimetres, and possibly more than 50, is also expected in central to northeastern New Brunswick.

"Moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Ida is expected to merge with a non-tropical weather system over the northeastern U.S. and bring significant rain to the province today and and Friday," the statement says.

The statement says rain will likely persist well into Friday "as the system stalls over the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Due to this stalling, total amounts could locally exceed 50 mm."

Thunderstorms possible

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said there's also a risk of thunderstorms in the Fundy area as well, with pockets of up to 100 millimetres of rain.

"Get ready," she said.

She said the winds will become southerly Thursday evening, with speeds of 20 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

"The heavy rain is going to end overnight tonight," Simpkin said.

Heavy rain will change to drizzle Friday morning and is expected to taper off later in the day.