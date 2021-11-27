Skip to Main Content
Western N.B. in for snow on Saturday

Much of New Brunswick is dealing with a messy mixture of snow, freezing rain and rain on Saturday.

Up to 20 cm during the day and tapering off this evening

CBC News ·
Snow has made travel treacherous on many New Brunswick roads. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for western regions of the province, forecasting up to 20 centimetres of snow by the end of the day.

"Today's snowfall will be heavy at times and may make travel difficult," said Environment Canada. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing winter road conditions."

Several roads in the province have been partly covered by snow, including Highway 2 from the Quebec border to Coles Island.

The weather also has had an impact on power in the extreme southwest of the province.

N.B. Power reported 870 customers without power as of 12:30 p.m., the vast majority in Charlotte County.

Environment Canada expects the snow will taper off this evening.

