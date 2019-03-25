Special Olympics champion celebrated after 4-medal triumph on world stage

A Special Olympics swimmer is being celebrated after coming home with three golds and a silver from the World Games.

Jesse Canney has near-non-verbal autism, but what really sets the Durham Bridge swimmer apart is his mental determination and positive attitude.

It's that determination that got the 22-year-old four medals — three gold and a silver — against competition from around the world at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi last week.

"Social media was just overwhelming, " said his mother, Pam Moxon.

Canney won the silver in the 400-metre freestyle, gold in the 800-metre freestyle, gold in the 1,500-metre freestyle and gold in the 400-metre medley.

"I liked 1,500 free," Canney said of his favourite competition.

Special Olympics New Brunswick is hosting a meet-and-greet with Canney and two other athletes at the Delta Hotel on Tuesday.

An immediate love

Moxon said her son has had an affinity with the water since he was a small child.

"I put him in private lessons because it's really hard for him with autism to be, like, in a group swim class," Moxon said.

Fairly quickly, she saw his potential. When Canney was 11, he went into Special Olympics training.

His coach, Marta Belsh of the Fredericton Aquanauts Swim Team, said that when she met Canney seven years ago she saw his determination.

"I think mental determination is probably the best thing for him," Belsh said. "He never complains about the training that comes. He does the work that's needed to be done, and for a distance swimmer, it means a lot of metres in the water and a lot of swimming. … Anything that comes his way, he does it with the best effort that he can put forward."

Grown with team

Belsh said that since Canney started swimming competitively, he's become more outgoing.

"We've broken the barrier because Jesse … doesn't talk very much, but he started to talk a little bit more with us," she said. "He 's more interactive with the teammates and he's also more interactive with me."

It's "amazing to see Jesse grow," she said.

"To have the accomplishments that he has and gaining the skills that he had, I think that's really the most benefit. And we're really happy … that he made connections to the teammates and he feels like he's part of the family."