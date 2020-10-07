MLAs to select new Speaker today in rare contested election

Members of the legislative assembly will select a new Speaker today in a rare contested election for the position.

Two MLAs have opted to allow their names to stand as candidates — Bill Oliver, the MLA for Kings Centre, and Ross Wetmore, the MLA for Gagetown-Petitcodiac.

Both were ministers in Blaine Higgs's government after he first became premier but were dropped from cabinet after the recent election.

All MLAs are on the ballot by default until they withdraw.

In 2014, Progressive Conservative Ted Flemming stayed on against then-premier Brian Gallant's choice, Liberal Moncton Centre MLA Chris Collins.

Liberal Daniel Guitard, the member for Restigouche-Chaleur, has served as Speaker since 2018.

The first session of the 60th legislature will convene at 1 p.m. for the vote, which is held by secret ballot.

The Speaker is to act impartially in handling the affairs of the legislative assembly.

The Speaker is the head of the office of the legislative assembly. The Speaker also chairs the the legislative administration committee and oversees administration of the House.