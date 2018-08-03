Speaker Chris Collins to run as independent

Speaker Chris Collins has announced he will run in the upcoming provincial election as an independent candidate.

"My work in Moncton Centre is not yet done. I am not done serving my constituents," said Collins in a news release.

Collins had delayed an announcement about re-offering for a fourth term, as an investigation took place into allegations he harassed a former employee of the legislature.

An independent investigator hired by an all-party committee of MLAs determined in July that the allegations were, in part, founded.

The committee asked Collins to write a letter of apology and attend a sensitivity training course.

Collins apologized publicly for his actions on Monday, saying he thought his words were "humorous and inoffensive," but the complainant saw them from a "different yet legitimate" perspective.

He's now using his ouster from the Liberal Party as a political attribute.

"We need someone to keep these political parties honest. I'm an Independent unchained candidate who recognizes that we are in a fiscal crisis in this province, and we can't afford Brian Gallant spending our own money to buy elections," he said.

