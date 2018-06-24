Group presses SPCA to enforce dog tethering law for sled dogs

A group of concerned animal lovers say they want the New Brunswick SPCA to enforce the province's tethering laws for sled dog owners, alleging that the dogs are being mistreated.

The law came into effect in December 2014 and restricts tethering to 30 minutes or less between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

But Karen McIntyre, a Bear Island resident who is part of the group, says they believe some owners in northern New Brunswick are leaving their dogs chained up 24/7. They also say there have been videos circulating online of the dogs living in filthy conditions.

"We are outraged that they [SPCA] will not enforce the law," she said, adding the New Brunswick SPCA should also be ensuring the dogs are being cared for properly.

"That's not acceptable and we have a law that prevents that. Yet, they will not enforce the law."

The group raised the issue during the SPCA's annual general meeting Sunday in Fredericton.

During the meeting, SPCA officials acknowledged the tethering of sled dogs is an issue. They said because tethering is a generally accepted practice in the sled dog industry, they have difficulty enforcing the law.

Tony Porter, chief animal protection officer with the New Brunswick SPCA, refused to do an interview with CBC on Sunday.

Sled dog owner speaks up

Christelle Arsenault, who owns a dog sledding company in northern New Brunswick, defended her business at Sunday's meeting.

While she does tether her dogs sometimes, she says they are left on long chains so they can run around, and that they are never tied up around the clock.

"I take care of my dogs more than I take care of my kids," she said.

"You have to come to my place and see me working all day."

She said she feels her business is misunderstood, adding that she can't kennel her huskies because they have too much energy.