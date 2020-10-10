Southwest New Brunswick hit with widespread power outages

More than 3,400 people in New Brunswick are without power as of 9:40 a.m. Sunday morning after a wave of outages that are mostly concentrated in the southwest part of the province.

Most of those outages are in the Central York Sunbury and Carleton regions, with more than 1,300 in the Greater Fredericton area, according to NB Power's website.

There are also widespread reports of customers without power in the Kent, Charlotte County and Northumberland Miramichi regions.

The latest outages come after NB Power worked to resolve more than 11,000 outages in the Victoria-Madawaska region, early Saturday evening. That area spans from Edmundston to just north of Perth-Andover.

Power had been restored to all but 47 customers in that region, as of 9:40 a.m. Sunday.