White Christmas not in the cards for most of southern New Brunswick

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, you'll probably have to keep dreaming.

Most of southern New Brunswick will wake up to a green Christmas on Tuesday morning, after a weekend of rain and record-breaking temperatures melted away much of the snow on the ground.

Saint John and Fredericton are both looking at a "green" Christmas, and Moncton had only three centimetres of snow on the ground as of Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

A "white Christmas" happens when there are at least two centimetres on the ground.

A green Christmas may feel downright Grinchy, but it's becoming the norm.

The Maritimes are warming faster than any other part of southern Canada, according to Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips.

It means the snow depth on the ground is shrinking, becoming the "victim of a warmer world."

"What we're seeing in the Maritimes is that the chances of a white Christmas are absolutely disappearing," Phillips said.

In Saint John, children in this generation have only a 45 per cent chance of seeing a white Christmas.

But their parents or grandparents had a 70 per cent chance of waking up to a white Christmas between 1965 and 1984, according to Environment Canada.

Sixteen of the previous 31 Christmases have been certifiably green in Saint John, the data shows.

One of the 'negative fallouts' from climate change

Out of the three major New Brunswick cities, Moncton has the best odds of having a white Christmas in any given year — 65 per cent, down from 80 per cent a generation ago.

Fredericton is not so lucky. The probability of a white Christmas in the capital city in this generation is 50 per cent, down from 85 per cent only 30 years ago.

David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada, says the Maritime region is warming up faster than any other part of southern Canada, dimming the probability of a white Christmas in any given year. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

"This is going to be one of the negative fallouts from climate change," Phillips said.

"We'll still be the land of ice and snow but maybe not at Christmastime."

Phillips also has a measurement for a perfect Christmas: at least two centimetres of snow on the ground and fresh flakes falling from the sky on Christmas Day.

"If you've got snow on the ground and you've got snow in the air to give you that kind of mood change, that makes you feel good," Phillips said.

"Even if you didn't get the gift you wanted, you can look out the window and feel elated by the fact this is a great day."

That, too, is becoming rare.

It all comes back to Jingle Bells

Why do people care so much about a white Christmas, anyway?

"It's part of the toys and the tinsel and the turkey at Christmas," Phillips said.

"It's part of our legend."

The creation of that legend goes all the way back to the song Jingle Bells, according to American author Ace Collins. He has written several books about Christmas, including Stories Behind the Great Traditions of Christmas and Stories Behind the Best-Loved Songs of Christmas.

Jingle Bells was written in Medford, Mass., in the mid-1850s for a children's choir to perform at a Thanksgiving mass.

Christmas 2017 brought a snowstorm to parts of New Brunswick, including Moncton. But a white Christmas, including fresh flakes on Christmas Day, is an increasingly rare feat. (Olivia Chandler/CBC)

It was a hit and the choir was requested to perform the song again at Christmas, Collins said. Visitors from New York and Boston assumed it was a Christmas song.

As the song's popularity grew, the image of dashing through the snow and one-horse open sleighs began to define what a North American Christmas is supposed to look like, Collins said.

"That gave us the foundation of why a white Christmas became so ingrained into the North American psyche," he said.

"Before that, I don't know that there was a picture that everybody looked at and thought, 'That's Christmas.'"

'It may be rare'

The idea has lived on through Hollywood — and more recently, Hallmark — movies that depict snowy scenes at Christmas.

"Without the snow, it seems like the magic is not there," Collins said.

Does it mean that a generation of children will grow up without the same white Christmas dreams?

Collins doesn't think so.

Even if the climate is changing, Collins suspects the movies and the Christmas cards will still depict the romance of a white Christmas, keeping expectations high.

"We definitely are going to continue to see a generation brought up with that same kind of ingrained desire to see and experience a white Christmas," he said.

"It may be rare. If that's the case, it may even be more magical when it does happen."