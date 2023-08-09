Unsafe weather conditions delay opening of lobster fishery in eastern N.B.

The opening date for the lobster fishery from Point Escuminac in eastern New Brunswick down to Pugwash, Nova Scotia, has been delayed.

It was supposed to begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday, said Luc LeBlanc, fisheries adviser with the Maritime Fishermen's Union.

But he said weather conditions — including high winds and relatively high waves — made it impossible to start putting out traps.

"Our problem right now is the system that's going into northern New Brunswick, it still has an effect on the Northumberland Strait," he said.

Luc LeBlanc, fisheries adviser with the Maritime Fishermen's Union, said if the call Wednesday afternoon determines unsafe conditions for Friday, another call will be held on Thursday to see about starting on Saturday. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

The union will have a call with Fisheries and Oceans Canada this afternoon to see if the weather conditions are good enough to begin on Friday.

LeBlanc said if the weather isn't good for Friday, another call will be held on Thursday to see about starting on Saturday.

"We need at least a good 48 hours in advance to load the boats and to make sure the fish plants are ready to greet all this lobster."

He said it is important to have optimal weather conditions for the first day of the season, also known as "setting day." This is because on that first day, the vessels will have an unusually large load on board, including around 250 traps as well as ropes and buoys.

It's important to have extremely stable weather conditions to account for the destabilization of the boats on that day, said LeBlanc, unlike during the rest of the season when the boats won't be carrying as much gear.

LeBlanc said every day not spent on the water, especially at the beginning of the season, will cost fishermen money because they won't have any lobster on board. (Radio-Canada)

While the meeting on Wednesday will decide if the boats can go out on Friday, LeBlanc isn't overly confident that Friday will be the day the season starts.

He said Friday doesn't look very good in terms of weather and Saturday looks borderline ok. But when it comes to setting day, he said it is better to "err on the side of caution."

Delay means lost revenue

So far, Sunday is looking like the first good window, but because fishermen don't usually fish on Sundays, he said it's possible that the first day might have to wait until Monday.

Every day not spent on the water is a day that the fishermen won't have landings, meaning lobster on board, costing them money, LeBlanc said.

"We're looking at, you know, pretty impressive revenue losses from every single lost day, especially at the beginning of the year, because that's when landings will be at their highest," he said.

Even with an extension at the end of the season, LeBlanc said that still won't make up for the landings lost during the first couple of weeks.

LeBlanc said it is frustrating for the fishermen to have to stay ashore for weather, but it is also "part of the job."

"These guys know that you know, taking undue risks is not a safe thing to do in this industry. So people are … taking the pain in stride, but it is painful to not be able to go fish," he said.

"We're going to go day-by-day until we get a window that's safe."