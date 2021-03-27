Southeast N.B. hit by power outages after high winds, wet snow
About 1,400 customers still without electricity as of 11 a.m.
Residents of parts of southeast New Brunswick are without power Saturday morning after a storm swept across the region.
NB Power crews were working Saturday morning to restore electricity to about 1,400 customers in the province. Most of the remaining outages are concentrated in the Richibucto area, where an 1,100 households are impacted.
In the Moncton area, more than 200 customers were also without power as of late morning.
The storm brought a blast of rain and winter weather to different parts of New Brunswick on Friday.
In the southeast, severe thunder and lightning in the early evening created blackouts. Further north along the coast, high winds and wet snow resulted in branches and trees touching power lines.
Spokesperson Dominique Couture said 4,000 customers were impacted overnight Friday. Crews have restored power to 65 per cent of affected customers.
"The poor weather that continued this morning posed a challenge for us as further outages occurred as we reinstated previously affected customers," Couture said in an email. "Another challenge we face is a high number of outages."
NB Power said it has crews available Saturday and overnight to deal with outages as they occur.
