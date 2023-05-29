Evacuation continues, 1 home lost as Saint Andrews forest fires spread

A Saint Andrews-area forest fire has spread over 600 acres, or about 242 hectares, and destroyed one home since starting Sunday.

An evacuation order is still in place for Bocabec and surrounding areas in southwestern New Brunswick.

About 400 homes have been evacuated. Saint Andrews Mayor Brad Henderson said almost all residents of Bocabec and Chamcook have had to leave their homes and are unlikely to be back soon as the fires rage on.

"Unfortunately, this fire still has a ways to go [to] being contained," Henderson told Information Morning at about 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Bocabec is about 17 kilometres northeast of Saint Andrews, and Chamcook is about six kilometres north. They're both small rural communities on the highway leading into the seaside town.

According to the provincial Wildland Fire Reporting System, the fire is out of control, and has spread to 600 acres, or 270 acres, since it started less than 24 hours ago.

Saint Andrews Mayor Brad Henderson says dozens of firefighters are heading back out to the forest fires in the Bocabec and Chamcook areas, as additional air support is expected to arrive Monday morning. (Brad Henderson/CBC)

The evacuation area includes 10 kilometres along both sides of Highway 127 — from the Highway 1 exit until Glebe Road, Henderson said.

The fire is unpredictable, and anyone who's still in the area should leave, he said.

"There is absolutely no reason to be in your home," he said. "This is a changing situation where it could certainly get worse."

The W.C. O'Neill Arena opened as an emergency shelter and is offering food and accommodation.

Henderson said about 100 people registered with the Red Cross at the arena, and none had to sleep on a cot because hotels, airbnbs and private homes are opening their doors to help them out.

"When you drive through Saint Andrews and you see the Algonquin Hotel have a lineup of cars, and you see everyone, just their cars full of all their belongings, it really hits home, how this is impacting people," he said.

The forest fire in Saint Andrews spread quickly, growing from a small ATV fire to cover 500 acres in fewer than 24 hours. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Vicki Hogarth, news director with CHCO Television, an independent television station in Saint Andrews, said she'd spoken to people worried about their homes and belongings.

"In one case we were standing with the family who were watching what they were pretty sure was their home on fire and they had their dog with them, but they couldn't find their cat in time," she told Information Morning. "They were hoping, just because it was a nice day, that the windows were open and the cat was safe."

She said she also saw people trying to get their livestock to safety.

Firefighters have been hiking into the woods with backpacks, but Henderson said air support is coming. Although one home has been lost, there have been multiple close calls that firefighters successfully beat back, he said.

On Sunday, small planes were spraying the woods with fire retardant and attempting to slow the burn. They had to land for the night but Henderson said they're coming back Monday.

There are three other out-of-control fires in the province Monday, but they are much smaller. The largest is in Long Point, between Saint John and Gagetown, and is 40 hectares in size.

This year has already been above average in forest fire size. Since the beginning of the year, 292 hectares have burned, which is 10 hectares higher than the 10-year average.