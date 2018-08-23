Moncton's Sommet Park to get controversial facelift

After a heated public session on Monday, Moncton city council narrowly voted to move ahead with plans to redesign Sommet Park.

The vote to cut down some trees and reduce the height of berms in the downtown park passed by a vote of 6 to 5.

The city said there are concerns about safety and vandalism in the park, so the idea is to increase visibility.

TruServe Grounds Care Inc. was awarded a $158,000 tender to revitalize the park.

Complaints from community

A tender has been awarded to removed some trees, and cut down the berms in Sommet Park. (Shane Magee/CBC News )

The park's proximity to children was one of the reasons residents said it needs to be renovated.

Nadine Cormier, owner of La Floraison daycare in the Aberdeen Cultural Centre next to the park, told a Moncton committee that questionable activity takes place in the park.

"Some kids have stepped on needles, some kids have stepped on fecal matter, picked up used condoms," said Cormier.

Catherine Dallaire, general manager of recreation, culture and events, said the plan is to make the park more open, welcoming and accessible to the public.

"These changes in the park will not necessarily eradicate people who have drug addictions or other issues but what it will do is allow other people a greater level of comfort going into the park," Dallaire said.

Council opposition

An artist's rendering of what Sommet Park will look like after changes are made to the landscape. (City of Moncton )

Not everyone was happy to see the motion pass.

Some councillors believe a simple facelift isn't enough to rehabilitate the park's shady image.

Coun. Paul Pellerin, who voted against the changes, said he was recently propositioned by a prostitute on St. George Street and doesn't think cosmetic changes to the park will improve things.

"Not to mention that we've all received emails on finding some needles and I know for a fact that there's certain other spots that people are actually shooting up in public in the middle of the day," Pellerin said.

"Not behind dumpsters, not behind trees, not behind berms."

Coun. Paulette Theriault called the park a legacy of the Francophonie Summit that was held in Moncton in 1999 and said it should remain as is.

"The other issue that I almost find insulting is the fact that we're going to cut trees when we've been saying to the citizens of Moncton you have to ask permission to cut trees and we are going to cut 16 trees," Theriault said.

Councillors Paulette Thériault, Paul Pellerin, Shawn Crossman, Charles Leger and Pierre Boudreau all voted against awarding the tender.

Work is expected to start in early September and be completed by October.