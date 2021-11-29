Some schools closed due to weather, COVID-19 cases
All schools in the Anglophone School District East will be closed today due to forecast weather. Students at two schools in the Miramichi area will be learning from home due to COVID-19 cases.
Here's a list of school closures today
All schools in the Anglophone School District East will be closed today due to forecast stormy weather.
Environment Canada issued special weather statements Monday morning for nearly half of the province.
Eastern areas are expected to get 10 to 15 cm of snow, including:
- Acadian Peninsula
- Fundy National Park
- Grand Lake and Queens County
- Kent County
- Kouchibouguac National Park
- Miramichi area
- Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick
- Saint John and County
- Sussex - Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County
Schools move to learn-from-home due to COVID-19 outbreaks
In unrelated closures, Napan Elementary in Napan and Max Aitken Academy in Miramichi will have an operational day due to COVID-19.
Public Health has confirmed four cases to date at Napan Elementary and one positive case at Max Aitken Academy, according to a Twitter statement from Anglophone School District North.
Families are advised to check their emails and voicemails for further details.