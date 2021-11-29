Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

Some schools closed due to weather, COVID-19 cases

All schools in the Anglophone School District East will be closed today due to forecast weather. Students at two schools in the Miramichi area will be learning from home due to COVID-19 cases.

Here's a list of school closures today

CBC News ·
Forecasted 10 to 15 cm of snow prompts several school closures Monday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

All schools in the Anglophone School District East will be closed today due to forecast stormy weather. 

Environment Canada issued special weather statements Monday morning for nearly half of the province.

Eastern areas are expected to get 10 to 15 cm of snow, including:

  • Acadian Peninsula
  • Fundy National Park
  • Grand Lake and Queens County
  • Kent County
  • Kouchibouguac National Park
  • Miramichi area
  • Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick
  • Saint John and County
  • Sussex - Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

Schools move to learn-from-home due to COVID-19 outbreaks

In unrelated closures, Napan Elementary in Napan and Max Aitken Academy in Miramichi will have an operational day  due to COVID-19.

Public Health has confirmed four cases to date at Napan Elementary and one positive case at Max Aitken Academy, according to a Twitter statement from Anglophone School District North.

Families are advised to check their emails and voicemails for further details.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now