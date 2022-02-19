Crews continue to restore roads after heavy rain and severe winds make for slippery driving conditions across New Brunswick.

Several highways closed Friday in southeastern parts of the province.

Highway 106 near Sackville and Highway 114 near Fundy National Park are closed due to water on the roadways, said Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Taylor.

Two secondary roads, including Highway 875 near Sussex and Highway 645 near Fredericton, are also closed because of water.

"A number of roadways are slippery currently because of yesterday's weather," said Taylor.

"Crews have been on the scene since yesterday trying to deal with those road closures and we anticipate having them open as soon as possible."

Taylor urged that New Brunswick look at N.B. 511 to see what impacts they should anticipate when travelling over the weekend.

Record high temperatures, water levels

Several parts of New Brunswick set daily high temperature records Friday.

The high temperature in the Fredericton area was 10.8 C, beating the previous record of 10.1 set in 1981, Environment Canada said in a weather summary early Saturday.

Roads leading to Dorchester were flooded Saturday morning. (Sarah Dery/RADIO-CANADA)

The Fundy National Park area saw high temperatures of 10.1 C, up from a previous daily record of 7.5 C in 1981.

A high temperature of 11.3 C in the Grand Manan area beat the previous record of 9.6 C recorded in 2008.

Moncton saw a high of 11.7 C, which is the highest daily temperature since 2008 (9.6 C).

St. Stephen also beat its former daily record of 11 C set in 1981, with a new high temperature of 11.8 C.

Heavy rainfall amounts were recorded in southern parts of the province.

Harvey saw 106 millimetres of rainfall Friday and Fundy National Park saw 76 millimetres.

Other areas, including Waterside, Dorchester, Sackville and Miramichi, saw between 45 and 60 millimetres of rain.

Cap Pelé, Oak Point and Doaktown recorded 26 millimetres of rainfall.

Between 15 and 25 centimetres of snowfall hit the Restigouche and Madawaska areas.

Gusting winds of about 90 km/h were recorded in Saint John, Moncton, Sussex, Grand Manan Island and Mechanic Settlement.